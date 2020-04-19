Twinkle Khanna shares stunning pics of flamingo migration to Mumbai amid lockdown, see them here

Bollywood actor-turned author Twinkle Khanna has shared some beautiful pictures of birds flocking around TS Chanakya wetlands in Navi Mumbai. While one of them is an aerial view, another one is an evening shot which also shows the nearby residential buildings juxtaposed with the birds in the water body. The pictures were originally shared by a Hindustan Times photographer.

Twinkle rewteeted the pics and captioned them, “Stunning.” The photographer had shared the pictures on her Twitter handle and described them. “Look at these two stunning photographs of flamingos at the TS Chanakya wetlands in Navi Mumbai. Shot by the talented Pratik Chorge for @htTweets. The first image is on page one of the Hindustan Times Mumbai edition today. #birds #Mumbai #flamingos #wildlife #India #photography,” she tweeted.

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) estimates there are 25% more birds than last year. These areas, which otherwise see a lot of construction work and movement of people, are quieter. The BNHS said that wildlife authorities should look at the developments and declare the Seawoods area as a flamingo sanctuary.

Currently in isolation, Twinkle has been sharing pictures on social media, giving fans a peak into her daily life. Sharing her feelings on Twitter, she wrote late Saturday, “Oscillating between despair and joy, this entire period-today sitting with my cousin and my son in this quarantine special,can I say that it’s the happiest day of my life.I am a loner-this is all I need #grateful.”

Oscillating between despair and joy, this entire period-today sitting with my cousin and my son in this quarantine special,can I say that it’s the happiest day of my life.I am a loner-this is all I need #grateful — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 18, 2020

On Sunday, Twinkle shared a picture of the book she is reading and tweeted, “Love Roald Dahl and this pop-up version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory even more #bookwormforlife.”

Love Roald Dahl and this pop-up version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory even more #bookwormforlife pic.twitter.com/KRyKyALncR — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 19, 2020

Just going to watch #Hasmukh now @thevirdas as a murderous comedian and a cup of coffee as black as the humour in this show by @nairsameer is pretty much my idea of heaven pic.twitter.com/xJS76hfIjA — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 19, 2020

Twinkle also posted a picture of herself watching TV and wrote on Instagram, “This pandemic, perhaps because its origin allegedly lies with bats, is turning all of us a little, well, batshit crazy. Mild lunacy in the form of incessant TikTok videos is also on the rise, along with people making tutorials they feel the world desperately needs. Being someone who is easily influenced, when I began having urges to pack large members of my family into medium-sized Samsonites or to post videos of how to make a Strawberry Pistachio Tart, I forced myself to quietly sit in front of the idiot box instead of turning into a Covidiot.”

