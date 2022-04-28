Twitter Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced financial results for its first quarter 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Highlights

Except as otherwise stated, all financial results discussed below are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. As supplemental information, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release’s supplemental tables, and such supplemental tables include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results. The sum of individual metrics may not always equal total amounts indicated due to rounding.

Q1 revenue totaled $1.20 billion , an increase of 16% year-over-year, or 19% on a constant currency basis, reflecting headwinds associated with the war in Ukraine . When excluding MoPub and MoPub Acquire, year-over-year growth was 22%. 1

, an increase of 16% year-over-year, or 19% on a constant currency basis, reflecting headwinds associated with the war in . When excluding MoPub and MoPub Acquire, year-over-year growth was 22%. Advertising revenue totaled $1.11 billion , an increase of 23%, or 26% on a constant currency basis.

, an increase of 23%, or 26% on a constant currency basis.

Subscription and other revenue totaled $94 million , a decrease of 31% year-over-year, or a decrease of 5% year-over-year when excluding MoPub from the year ago period.1

Costs and expenses totaled $1.33 billion , an increase of 35% year-over-year. This resulted in an operating loss of $128 million and -11% operating margin, compared to an operating income of $52 million or 5% operating margin in the same period of the previous year.

Stock-based compensation (SBC) expense grew 60% year-over-year to $177 million and was approximately 15% of total revenue.

Net income was $513 million , representing a net margin of 43% and diluted EPS of $0.61 .

, representing a net margin of 43% and diluted EPS of . Net income of $513 million includes a pre-tax gain of $970 million from the sale of MoPub for $1.05 billion and income taxes related to the gain of $331 million . This compares to net income of $68 million , a net margin of 7% and diluted EPS of $0.08 in the same period of the previous year.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $126 million , compared to $390 million in the same period last year. Capital expenditures totaled $161 million , compared to $179 million in the same period last year.

Average monetizable daily active usage (mDAU)[2] was 229.0 million for Q1, up 15.9% compared to Q1 of the prior year.

Average US mDAU was 39.6 million for Q1, up 6.4% compared to Q1 of the prior year.



Average international mDAU was 189.4 million for Q1, up 18.1% compared to Q1 of the prior year.

1 In December 2021, we completed the wind down of MoPub Acquire and on January 1, 2022, we closed the sale of MoPub to AppLovin. As a reminder, MoPub revenue was previously reported in Subscription and Other Revenue, and MoPub Acquire revenue was previously reported in Advertising Revenue.

2 An error introduced in March of 2019 resulted in an overstatement of mDAU from Q1’19 through Q4’21. See the section in this document titled “mDAU recast” for the full description.

In February 2022, we announced that our board of directors authorized a share repurchase of up to $4.0 billion of our common stock, replacing our previously authorized $2.0 billion share repurchase program from 2020. As part of the new program, we entered into a $2.0 billion accelerated share repurchase in February 2022.

Given the pending acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk, we will not be providing any forward looking guidance, and are withdrawing all previously provided goals and outlook.

mDAU Recast

In March of 2019, we launched a feature that allowed people to link multiple separate accounts together in order to conveniently switch between accounts. An error was made at that time, such that actions taken via the primary account resulted in all linked accounts being counted as mDAU. This resulted in an overstatement of mDAU from Q1’19 through Q4’21. The table below provides updated values for mDAU from Q4’20 to Q4’21 alongside historical reported values for those same time periods. We are including one decimal place for both the absolute values and growth rates to give more detail around the magnitude of the changes. Note that recast data is not available prior to Q4’20 due to data retention policies, but our estimates suggest the prior period adjustments are not likely to be greater than those in Q4’20.

Recast mDAU (in Millions) Q4’20 Q1’21 Q2’21 Q3’21 Q4’21 US 36.9 37.2 36.2 36.9 37.5 International 154.0 160.4 167.8 172.4 177.3 Global 190.9 197.6 204.0 209.3 214.7 Previously reported mDAU (in Millions) Q4’20 Q1’21 Q2’21 Q3’21 Q4’21 US 37.2 37.6 36.5 37.2 37.8 International 155.2 161.7 169.2 173.8 178.8 Global 192.3 199.3 205.7 211.0 216.6 Difference (in Millions) Q4’20 Q1’21 Q2’21 Q3’21 Q4’21 US -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 International -1.1 -1.3 -1.4 -1.4 -1.5 Global -1.4 -1.6 -1.7 -1.7 -1.9 The sum of individual metrics may not always equal total amounts indicated due to rounding.

For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP below.

Elon Musk Transaction

As announced on April 25, 2022, we entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash. Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and completion of regulatory review and Twitter’s stockholder approval. The transaction, which is expected to close in 2022, has been approved by the board of directors of Twitter.

First Quarter 2022 Webcast and Conference Call Details

In light of the proposed transaction with Mr. Musk, as is customary during the pendency of an acquisition, Twitter will not be hosting a conference call, issuing a shareholder letter, or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its first quarter 2022 earnings release. For further detail and discussion of our financial performance please refer to our upcoming quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

About Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

Twitter is what’s happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit about.twitter.com and follow @Twitter. Let’s talk.

A Note About Metrics

Twitter defines monetizable daily active usage or users (mDAU) as people, organizations, or other accounts who logged in or were otherwise authenticated and accessed Twitter on any given day through twitter.com, Twitter applications that are able to show ads, or paid Twitter products, including subscriptions. Average mDAU for a period represents the number of mDAU on each day of such period divided by the number of days for such period. Changes in mDAU are a measure of changes in the size of our daily logged in or otherwise authenticated active total accounts. To calculate the year-over-year change in mDAU, we subtract the average mDAU for the three months ended in the previous year from the average mDAU for the same three months ended in the current year and divide the result by the average mDAU for the three months ended in the previous year. Additionally, our calculation of mDAU is not based on any standardized industry methodology and is not necessarily calculated in the same manner or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Similarly, our measures of mDAU growth and engagement may differ from estimates published by third parties or from similarly titled metrics of our competitors due to differences in methodology.

The numbers of mDAU presented in our earnings materials are based on internal company data. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage and engagement across our large number of total accounts around the world. Furthermore, our metrics may be impacted by our information quality efforts, which are our overall efforts to reduce malicious activity on the service, inclusive of spam, malicious automation, and fake accounts. For example, there are a number of false or spam accounts in existence on our platform. We have performed an internal review of a sample of accounts and estimate that the average of false or spam accounts during the first quarter of 2022 represented fewer than 5% of our mDAU during the quarter. The false or spam accounts for a period represents the average of false or spam accounts in the samples during each monthly analysis period during the quarter. In making this determination, we applied significant judgment, so our estimation of false or spam accounts may not accurately represent the actual number of such accounts, and the actual number of false or spam accounts could be higher than we have estimated. We are continually seeking to improve our ability to estimate the total number of spam accounts and eliminate them from the calculation of our mDAU, and have made improvements in our spam detection capabilities that have resulted in the suspension of a large number of spam, malicious automation, and fake accounts. We intend to continue to make such improvements. After we determine an account is spam, malicious automation, or fake, we stop counting it in our mDAU, or other related metrics. We also treat multiple accounts held by a single person or organization as multiple mDAU because we permit people and organizations to have more than one account. Additionally, some accounts used by organizations are used by many people within the organization. As such, the calculations of our mDAU may not accurately reflect the actual number of people or organizations using our platform.

In addition, geographic location data collected for purposes of reporting the geographic location of our mDAU is based on the IP address or phone number associated with the account when an account is initially registered on Twitter. The IP address or phone number may not always accurately reflect a person’s actual location at the time they engaged with our platform. For example, someone accessing Twitter from the location of the proxy server that the person connects to rather than from the person’s actual location.

We regularly review and may adjust our processes for calculating our internal metrics to improve their accuracy.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Twitter’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Twitter considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including revenues excluding foreign exchange effect, which we refer to as on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP costs and expenses, and adjusted free cash flow, as well as other measures such as measures excluding MoPub Acquire (formerly known as CrossInstall), which we wound down in December 2021, and MoPub, which we sold to AppLovin on January 1, 2022.

In order to present revenues on a constant currency basis for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, Twitter translated the applicable measure using the prior year’s monthly exchange rates for its settlement currencies other than the US dollar. Twitter defines non-GAAP income before income taxes as income (loss) before income taxes adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes, non-cash expense related to acquisitions, impairment (gain) on investments in privately held companies, restructuring charges, and one-time non-recurring gain, if any; Twitter defines non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes as the current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability using the estimated annual effective tax rate, which is dependent on the jurisdictional mix of earnings; and Twitter defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes, non-cash expense related to acquisitions, impairment (gain) on investments in privately held companies, restructuring charges, and one-time non-recurring gain, if any, and adjustment to income tax expense based on the non-GAAP measure of profitability using the estimated annual effective tax rate, which is dependent on the jurisdictional mix of earnings. Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by non-GAAP diluted share count. Non-GAAP diluted share count is GAAP basic share count plus potential common stock instruments such as stock options, RSUs, shares to be purchased under employee stock purchase plan, unvested restricted stock, the conversion feature of convertible senior notes, and warrants. Twitter defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, interest and other expense, net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, restructuring charges, and one-time non-recurring gain, if any. Twitter defines non-GAAP costs and expenses as total costs and expenses adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash expense related to acquisitions, restructuring charges, and one-time non-recurring gain, if any. Adjusted free cash flow is GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment including equipment purchases that were financed through finance leases, less proceeds received from the disposition of property and equipment).

Twitter is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing Twitter’s operating results through the eyes of management, and because it believes that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing Twitter’s core business operating results over multiple periods with other companies in its industry.

Twitter believes that revenues on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP costs and expenses provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of Twitter’s past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by Twitter’s management in its financial and operational decision-making. Twitter uses these measures to establish budgets and operational goals for managing its business and evaluating its performance.

Twitter believes that revenues on a constant currency basis is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to its historical performance. Twitter believes that non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP costs and expenses help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be masked by expenses and one-time gains or charges, or the effects of the income tax benefits related to the establishment of deferred tax assets and the tax provisions from the establishment of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets described above, which are non-operating benefits and expenses.

In addition, Twitter believes that adjusted free cash flow provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash from operations and that it is typically a more conservative measure of cash flows. However, adjusted free cash flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of its ability to fund its cash needs.

We have included measures excluding MoPub and MoPub Acquire because we believe these measures are useful in understanding the ongoing results of our operations.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Twitter’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “going to,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Twitter’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Transaction, including the expected timing of the closing of the Transaction; and expectations for Twitter following the closing of the Transaction. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of Twitter’s assumptions prove incorrect, Twitter’s actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties include those associated with: the possibility that the conditions to the closing of the Transaction are not satisfied, including the risk that required approvals from Twitter’s stockholders for the Transaction or required regulatory approvals to consummate the Transaction are not obtained; potential litigation relating to the Transaction; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the Transaction; the ability of each party to consummate the Transaction; possible disruption related to the Transaction to Twitter’s current plans and operations, including through the loss of customers and employees; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the periodic reports that Twitter files with the SEC, including Twitter’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 16, 2022, which may be obtained on the investor relations section of Twitter’s website (https://investor.twitterinc.com). All forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to Twitter as of the date of this communication, and Twitter does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Twitter, its directors and certain executive officers are participants in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders in connection with the pending Transaction. Twitter plans to file a proxy statement (the “Transaction Proxy Statement”) with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies to approve the Transaction. Additional information regarding such participants, including their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the Transaction Proxy Statement and other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC in connection with the Transaction. Information relating to the foregoing can also be found in Twitter’s definitive proxy statement for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2022 Proxy Statement”), which was filed with the SEC on April 12, 2022. To the extent that holdings of Twitter’s securities have changed since the amounts printed in the 2022 Proxy Statement, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC.

Promptly after filing the definitive Transaction Proxy Statement with the SEC, Twitter will mail the definitive Transaction Proxy Statement and a WHITE proxy card to each stockholder entitled to vote at the special meeting to consider the Transaction. STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE TRANSACTION PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT TWITTER WILL FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Stockholders may obtain, free of charge, the preliminary and definitive versions of the Transaction Proxy Statement, any amendments or supplements thereto, and any other relevant documents filed by Twitter with the SEC in connection with the Transaction at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of Twitter’s definitive Transaction Proxy Statement, any amendments or supplements thereto, and any other relevant documents filed by Twitter with the SEC in connection with the Transaction will also be available, free of charge, at Twitter’s investor relations website (https://investor.twitterinc.com) or by writing to Twitter, Inc., Attention: Investor Relations, 1355 Market Street, Suite 900, San Francisco, California 94103.

Contacts

Investors:

[email protected]

Press:

[email protected]

TWITTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,283,308 $ 2,186,549 Short-term investments 3,978,645 4,207,133 Accounts receivable, net 948,142 1,217,404 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 265,973 266,484 Assets held for sale — 40,800 Total current assets 7,476,068 7,918,370 Property and equipment, net 2,150,581 2,082,160 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,272,435 1,195,124 Intangible assets, net 59,725 69,324 Goodwill 1,298,462 1,301,520 Deferred tax assets, net 941,883 1,148,573 Other assets 351,803 344,445 Total assets $ 13,550,957 $ 14,059,516 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 189,524 $ 203,171 Accrued and other current liabilities 738,778 918,350 Operating lease liabilities, short-term 208,405 222,346 Total current liabilities 1,136,707 1,343,867 Convertible notes, long-term 3,561,067 3,559,023 Senior notes, long-term 1,683,114 693,996 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 1,173,879 1,071,209 Deferred and other long-term tax liabilities, net 41,227 40,691 Other long-term liabilities 50,047 43,531 Total liabilities 7,646,041 6,752,317 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 6,677,294 8,432,112 Treasury stock — (5,295) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (155,522) (117,320) Accumulated deficit (616,860) (1,002,302) Total stockholders’ equity 5,904,916 7,307,199 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,550,957 $ 14,059,516

TWITTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 1,200,984 $ 1,036,018 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue 507,450 381,008 Research and development 371,695 250,709 Sales and marketing 299,809 234,592 General and administrative 149,863 117,527 Total costs and expenses 1,328,817 983,836 Income (loss) from operations (127,833) 52,182 Interest expense (15,444) (13,185) Interest income 7,962 11,001 Other income (expense), net (6,506) 6 Gain on sale of asset group 970,474 — Income before income taxes 828,653 50,004 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 315,367 (18,001) Net income $ 513,286 $ 68,005 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.08 Numerator used to compute net income per share: Basic $ 513,286 $ 68,005 Diluted $ 515,313 $ 68,005 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 778,937 795,633 Diluted 838,590 872,187

TWITTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 513,286 $ 68,005 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 160,283 131,052 Stock-based compensation expense 177,263 110,873 Bad debt expense (709) (1,405) Deferred income taxes 190,707 (23,873) Gain on sale of asset group (970,474) — Other adjustments 5,992 4,739 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed from acquisitions: Accounts receivable 190,737 189,297 Prepaid expenses and other assets (48,836) (80,989) Operating lease right-of-use assets 66,054 49,246 Accounts payable (35,610) (24,808) Accrued and other liabilities (67,953) 6,382 Operating lease liabilities (54,649) (38,335) Net cash provided by operating activities 126,091 390,184 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (163,174) (181,181) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 2,482 1,835 Purchases of marketable securities (1,100,837) (1,370,830) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 697,351 1,221,461 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 590,593 1,067,603 Purchases of investments in privately-held companies (5,014) (30,867) Proceeds from sale of asset group 1,050,000 — Investments in Finance Justice Fund (6,500) (10,200) Business combinations, net of cash acquired — (8,378) Other investing activities — (9,085) Net cash provided by investing activities 1,064,901 680,358 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes — 1,437,500 Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 1,000,000 — Purchases of convertible note hedges — (213,469) Proceeds from issuance of warrants concurrent with note hedges — 161,144 Debt issuance costs (11,270) (16,769) Repurchases of common stock (2,077,759) (161,552) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,190) (10,569) Payments of finance lease obligations — (565) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 66 1,958 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,093,153) 1,197,678 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 97,839 2,268,220 Foreign exchange effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (814) (8,018) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,210,685 2,011,276 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,307,710 $ 4,271,478 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities Changes in accrued property and equipment purchases $ 36,166 $ 57,030 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,283,308 $ 4,248,702 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,139 3,516 Restricted cash included in other assets 16,263 19,260 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,307,710 $ 4,271,478

TWITTER, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Non-GAAP net income: Net income (1) $ 513,286 $ 68,005 Exclude: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 315,367 (18,001) Income before income taxes 828,653 50,004 Exclude: Stock-based compensation expense 177,263 110,873 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,586 8,107 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 1,015,502 168,984 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes 259,931 27,773 Non-GAAP net income $ 755,571 $ 141,211 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share: Non-GAAP net income $ 755,571 $ 141,211 Plus: interest expense on convertible notes, net of tax 2,027 — Numerator used to compute non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 757,598 $ 141,211 GAAP basic shares 778,937 795,633 Dilutive securities (2) 59,653 76,554 Non-GAAP diluted shares (3) 838,590 872,187 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.90 $ 0.16 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (1) $ 513,286 $ 68,005 Exclude: Stock-based compensation expense 177,263 110,873 Depreciation and amortization expense 160,283 131,052 Interest and other expense (income), net 13,988 2,178 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 315,367 (18,001) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,180,187 $ 294,107 Stock-based compensation expense by function: Cost of revenue $ 12,880 $ 8,732 Research and development 106,604 65,156 Sales and marketing 29,164 21,171 General and administrative 28,615 15,814 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 177,263 $ 110,873 Amortization of acquired intangible assets by function: Cost of revenue $ 6,124 $ 6,499 Research and development 3,462 1,508 Sales and marketing — 100 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 9,586 $ 8,107 Non-GAAP costs and expenses: Total costs and expenses $ 1,328,817 $ 983,836 Exclude: Stock-based compensation expense (177,263) (110,873) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (9,586) (8,107) Total non-GAAP costs and expenses $ 1,141,968 $ 864,856 Adjusted free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities (4) $ 126,091 $ 390,184 Less: purchases of property and equipment (163,174) (181,181) Plus: proceeds from sales of property and equipment 2,482 1,835 Adjusted free cash flow $ (34,601) $ 210,838

TWITTER, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) (Continued) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue, advertising revenue, and subscription and other revenue excluding MoPub and MoPub Acquire: Revenue $ 1,200,984 $ 1,036,018 Exclude: MoPub and MoPub Acquire revenue — (51,210) Total revenue excluding MoPub and MoPub Acquire revenue $ 1,200,984 $ 984,808 Advertising revenue $ 1,106,578 $ 898,840 Exclude: MoPub Acquire revenue — (13,407) Advertising revenue excluding MoPub Acquire revenue $ 1,106,578 $ 885,433 Subscription and other revenue $ 94,406 $ 137,178 Exclude: MoPub revenue — (37,803) Subscription and other revenue excluding MoPub revenue $ 94,406 $ 99,375 (1) In the first quarter of 2022, we recorded a $970 million pre-tax gain on the sale of our MoPub asset group and related income tax expense of $331 million. (2) Gives effect to potential common stock instruments such as stock options, RSUs, shares to be issued under ESPP, unvested restricted stocks, the convertible notes, and warrants. (3) GAAP diluted shares are the same as non-GAAP diluted shares for all periods presented. (4) Net cash provided by operating activities in the three months ended March 31, 2022 reflects a $150 million payment we made to the Federal Trade Commission related to a draft complaint we received in 2020.

TWITTER, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO NON-GAAP CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue, advertising revenue, subscription and other(1) revenue, international revenue and international advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect: Revenue $ 1,201 $ 1,036 Foreign exchange effect on 2022 revenue using 2021 rates 27 Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 1,228 Revenue year-over-year change percent 16 % Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change percent 19 % Advertising revenue $ 1,107 $ 899 Foreign exchange effect on 2022 advertising revenue using 2021 rates 27 Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 1,134 Advertising revenue year-over-year change percent 23 % Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change percent 26 % Subscription and other revenue $ 94 $ 137 Foreign exchange effect on 2022 subscription and other revenue using 2021 rates — Subscription and other revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 94 Subscription and other revenue year-over-year change percent (31)% Subscription and other revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change percent (31)% International revenue $ 529 $ 480 Foreign exchange effect on 2022 international revenue using 2021 rates 27 International revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 556 International revenue year-over-year change percent 10 % International revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change percent 16 % International advertising revenue $ 495 $ 435 Foreign exchange effect on 2022 international advertising revenue using 2021 rates 27 International advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 522 International advertising revenue year-over-year change percent 14 % International advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change percent 20 % (1) To better reflect our business opportunities, including the sale of MoPub and the launch of Twitter Blue, we have updated the name of “Data Licensing and Other Revenue” to “Subscription and Other Revenue”. This revenue line includes subscription revenue from the Twitter Developer Platform, Twitter Blue, and other subscription-related offerings.

