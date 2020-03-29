Twitter Deletes Rudy Giuliani Tweet With Fake COVID-19 Drug Information

Twitter removed a false tweet by Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani touting one of the president’s favorite, untested, drugs to battle COVID-19.

Giuliani quoted parts of another tweet from a right-wing conspiracy theorist falsely claiming that the drug hydroxychloroquine proved to have a “100% effective rate treating COVID-19, according to a screenshot of the deleted tweet in Mediaite.

The drug is only beginning to be tested in trials for COVID-19, and has not been approved for use against the novel coronavirus by the federal Food and Drug Administration. It’s currently used to treat malaria, lupus and arthritis.

Giuliani also attacked Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whom he falsely accused of “threatening doctors” who prescribe hydroxychloroquine.

Trump last week touted hydroxychloroquine in combination with antibiotic Azithromycin as a “game-changer” in the fight against COVID-19. But concerned doctors immediately warned that the drugs can trigger fatal cardiac arrhythmia — a risk particularly problematic for senior citizens, especially those with heart problems.