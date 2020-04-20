Twitter Down: Intermittent Outage Reported in India, Europe, Japan, USA

Twitter is down at the time of publishing in various parts of the world including India, and mainly in Western Europe, Japan and the west coast of USA. Other intermittent areas where Twitter’s service appears to not be functional right now is in South-East Asia, Mexico, parts of Brazil and isolated circles around Europe. At the moment, a concrete statement is yet to surface from Twitter regarding its service being down, although Down Detector has shown a clear spike in reports about the platform not working as of now. The crash may be a server-end issue, and seems to have primarily affected the web portal that can be accessed via browsers.

Isolated reports have also claimed that Twitter’s main timeline is not loading even on its iOS app, while its Android app has also been reported by numerous individuals that News18 spoke to in the Mumbai and Delhi areas. Certain individuals have also started reporting that while Twitter was down for a short while, it appears to have come back online, indicating that it may have been a normal blip in the server that may have caused the outage.

As always, #TwitterDown brought with itself its own share of memes and hilarious reactions online, with some being forced to wonder if this too is a result of extended lockdowns as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, while individuals continued to make light of the situation across various platforms, #TwitterDown appeared to become a rather prominent trend on Twitter itself.

Based on multiple user reports seen by News18, only the Twitter timeline appeared to fail to load automatically, while the trends section remained outdated. New tweets by users, however, could still be accessed by searching for them on Google, suggesting that there may be an issue with the indexing method followed by Twitter. An official spokesperson for Twitter was yet to respond at the time of publishing the story.