Twitter Fans Yearn For A Leader Like The Queen After Moving Speech

Americans finally heard Sunday the messages they’ve been hungering for throughout the coronavirus crisis: Heartfelt thanks to workers, an appeal to our better natures and our proud legacy, a clear-eyed view that we’ll come through this — together — and that the “success will belong to every one of us.”

It came from across the sea in Windsor Castle from Queen Elizabeth II, not the White House.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return,” she vowed. “We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again.”

The queen referred to her first radio broadcast in 1940, at the age of 14, when she consoled children who were being moved from London to the countryside to escape Nazi bombings. “Once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones,” she said Sunday. “But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do.”

It’s what Americans yearned to hear: