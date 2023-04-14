Twitter Introduces 10,000 character Long Tweets for Blue Subscribers – TechEconomy

Twitter Introduces 10 Characters, With Bold And Italicised Texts For Blue Subscribers

Twitter has introduced a new feature that will let Blue subscribers post 10,000-character-long posts adding that users can also apply to earn income on Twitter.

The micro-blogging site made this known on Friday.

It said “We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting.

Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable Subscriptions on your account to earn income directly on Twitter. Tap on “Monetization” in settings to apply today.”

