Twitter is DOWN! Thousands are are unable to see tweets and are shown a ‘Twitter is over capacity’

If you are experiencing problems with Twitter, you are not alone.

Reports about issues with the social media site are flooding the internet with many saying tweets and the home page are not loading.

Some users are also seeing the error message ‘Twitter is over capacity.’

The outage seems to be affecting parts of the US, Europe and Japan, all of which appear to have begun around 10 AM ET.

Thousands of reports have been posted to Downdector