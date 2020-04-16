Twitter is Flooded with Viral Memes on Laxman from Ramayan, Finally Laxman Reacts To Trolls

Ever-since the re-telecast of epic Ramayan has started on DD national , people are actually enjoying the aura of it . Many remakes have been made for Ramayan but the B.R Chopra’s Ramayan starred Arun Govil, Deepika and Sunil Lahri, is a special one indeed .

Many hilarious memes have been made regarding the characters of Ramayan and also the channel on which it is shown, i.e Doordarshan. This time memes on Laxman has been made and actor Sunil Lahri seems to be actually happy about them.

Reacting to how he has been taking it, actor Sunil Lahri told a leading publication, “I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother’s children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It’s said that you are popular and that’s why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes.”

Let’s have a look at the tweets below:







So are you guys enjoying the show ? Share your views about the same..

source