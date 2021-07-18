Twitter is memeing ‘The French Dispatch’ stars’ wildly contrasting Cannes fashion

The Cannes Film Festival is currently underway in France, with actors and filmmakers showing off a few of the films that will be helping us disassociate from our pandemic reality for the next few months. Among them were director Wes Anderson and actors Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton, all of whom attended to promote their upcoming film The French Dispatch. They also all looked as though they’d dressed for different occasions.

While Chalamet was relaxed in a pink graphic Elara T-shirt, Anderson was significantly more formal in a pinstripe suit. Meanwhile, Swinton’s blue Haider Ackermann suit struck a more modern, edgy tone, and Murray’s extremely loud patterned shirt, shorts, and fedora ensemble made it look like he was ready for a day at the beach. Together, the group looked as though somebody misunderstood the assignment, but it isn’t clear exactly who.

This is what happens when nobody shares their fit in the group chat.

Twitter users have taken great delight in the visual contrast between Chalamet, Anderson, Swinton and Murray, comparing them to other things which exist within the same category but are still vastly different from each other.

The French Dispatch is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 22.