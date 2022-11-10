 Posted in Latest News

Twitter misinformation project may be at risk after Elon Musk takeover

Birdwatch, an attempt to tackle misinformation on Twitter by providing additional context to false claims in tweets, appears to be working – but the project may no longer be a priority under Elon Musk’s leadership

2 November 2022

By Matthew Sparkes

Elon Musk is the new owner of Twitter

Adrien Fillon/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Results from a Twitter project aiming to tackle misinformation and propaganda were published just hours before Elon Musk’s takeover of the company on 27 October, suggesting they may have been rushed out before the change at the top. The report shows that Twitter’s Birdwatch project has made some progress in countering misinformation, but external researchers fear the scheme may now be at risk of swingeing cuts as Musk attempts to make the social media company profitable.

Twitter launched Birdwatch in January last year …

