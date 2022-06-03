TWITTER ORIGINALS FUELED BY SO.DA'S #OLGGamePlan ANNOUNCES SPECIAL GUEST SMILEY AND ASTOUNDING SERIES SUCCESS

Over 70 Million Video Views to Date for the First-of-its-Kind Digital Sports Betting Series

Watch Full Episodes and the New Interview with OVO Sound Artist Smiley at sportsshow.olg.ca and Follow on Twitter @OLG_CA and @OLGProline

Watch the Series Trailer Here

To share this release on social, use: https://bit.ly/3GxHadF

TORONTO, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ – #OLGGamePlan, the first-of-its-kind digital sports betting series developed through the award-winning Twitter Originals Fueled by so.da program, reveals special guests to wrap the season along with a look at the series’ astounding success. With seventeen episodes to date featuring some of the most influential athletes and voices in sports and entertainment, #OLGGamePlan, which has tracked over 70 million video views and counting, debuts its latest episode featuring Toronto rapper Smiley, and upcoming episodes with Canadian football coach Roberto “Bubba” Allen and AHL player Akil Thomas.

“When we designed the Twitter Originals Fueled by so.da program, our intent was to deliver clients a format with which they can create custom content and drive meaningful engagement with their customers, and #OLGGamePlan has done just that with over 185 million series impressions and counting,” said Dervla Kelly, Senior Vice President, Marketing & so.da, Corus Entertainment. “Alongside our partners at Twitter, MediaCom, and OLG, we’re thrilled to celebrate the success of this program and its ability to drive conversion and engagements at scale.”

Since it first launched in February 2022, #OLGGamePlan has garnered over 185 million impressions and over 70 million video views, which continue to increase with each new episode drop. Each episode has tracked a video view rate of 51% with an average 18% lift in the Game Plan conversation week over week on Twitter, and a total of 2.2 million engagements overall since it premiered.

“It’s been amazing to watch as #OLGGamePlan became the perfect complement to Canadian sports betting conversations on Twitter”, said Shay Thiyagarajah, Partnerships Manager, Twitter Canada. “Tapping into the 79% growth of the sports betting conversation we’ve seen so far this year, our partners have delivered an innovative new viewing experience for sports fans – with each episode delivering the insights, entertainment and commentary that bettors come to Twitter for.”

Hosted by Ashley Docking and Brad Smith, #OLGGamePlan is a show developed for sports fans in Ontario who have experienced the highs of an NBA Championship and the lows of another Leafs playoff exit. Each week, #OLGGamePlan hosts Docking and Smith deliver digestible sports analysis to help fans make smart Proline picks on their favourite teams, games, and players. #OLGGamePlan also features weekly interviews with sports legends and luminaries, alongside interactive content that invites the viewer to be a part of the fun. Featured guests this season have included Joe Montana, Nat Spooner, James Cylbulski, Charles Oakley, Nate Burleson, Elias Theodorou, Anthony Stewart, Akil Augustine, and Marie-Philip Poulin. In the latest episode featuring Toronto rapper and OVO Sound recording artist Smiley, Docking and Smith discuss performing in Canada, the 2019 Toronto Raptors Championship, and the rapper’s experience watching his dream come true.

“Working with OLG, so.da and Twitter on the #OLGGamePlan campaign has been an incredible experience for our team – and a testament of the amazing possibilities that are unlocked through strong partnerships,” said Jim Kozak, Senior Vice President at MediaCom Sports & Entertainment . “Throughout the campaign, we’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most notable names in Canadian sports and entertainment and are thrilled with the remarkable results we’ve seen to date.

“We are excited that Game Plan is succeeding in giving PROLINE sports bettors in Ontario the inside scoop on uniquely entertaining and informative sports wagering content,” says David Pridmore, OLG’s Chief Digital & Strategy Officer. “As a highly recognized and trusted brand in sports betting in Ontario, OLG will continue to focus on giving our customers great gaming experiences while also giving back to the Province of Ontario.”

Brokered by Corus Entertainment, Twitter, and MediaCom with OLG, the extensive campaign features a number of cross-platform elements and deliverables including weekly three-minute Pro Picks episodes, episodic promos, host updates, evergreen social videos, long-form Pro Picks: Deep Dive moments, plus a full Twitter media plan with multiple weekly elements from polls to conversation cards. Watch full episodes and the new interview with Smiley at sportsshow.olg.ca and follow on Twitter @olg_ca and @olgproline.

Launched in 2018 Twitter Originals Fueled by so.da has executed 10 best-in-class programs with some of Canada’s leading brands including #PowerUp with Samsung Canada (winner of two Digiday Awards), #DestinationDishes with CIBC, #BestNightIn with Stella Artois, #ShopSmallStories with Amex Canada, and #KraftPBTV with Kraft Peanut Butter. The programs achieved massive reach and awareness, averaging over 50 million views per series, while driving lower funnel metrics for clients across the board.

SOURCES:

Twitter Internal Data (Semantic Core). Sports betting conversation, Jan 1, 2020 1 – May 30, 2021, Canada vs. Jan 1-May 30, 2022. Data retrieved May 2022. Twitter Internal, Data Retrieved June 1, 2022. Brandwatch.

Check Us Out:

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/sodashop

https://www.sodashop.ca/

https://www.instagram.com/sodashopca/

About so.da

so.da was born social – other agencies merely adopted it. We came up slinging memes in Hashtag Town, now we’re a tall, full-grown, full-service shop. We’ll get you your PR, strategy, and creative all day, and then do production, analytics, and talk to influencers all night. We serve Canada’s leading brands in categories such as food, lifestyle, entertainment, tech, fashion, and more – but we haven’t forgotten how to 🎉🥳. For more information, visit www.sodashop.ca or email [email protected].

About OLG

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG’s operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario

100 per cent of OLG’s proceeds are invested in Ontario

OLG.ca

PlaySmart.ca

Knowledge you can bet on

Follow on Twitter @PlaySmartOLG

ConnexOntario – Problem Gambling Support: 1-866-531-2600

SOURCE so.da