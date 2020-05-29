Twitter Places ‘Glorifying Violence’ Warning On Trump’s Tweet About George Floyd

Twitter applied a warning label early Friday on Donald Trump’s latest tweet about the death of George Floyd, which it said violated its rules against glorifying violence.

Trump had called people protesting the death of Floyd, who died in Minneapolis on Monday after a police officer knelt on his neck, “THUGS” and threatened violence in response. “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” tweeted the president.

Protests have erupted nationwide over Floyd’s death with demonstrators in Minneapolis setting buildings on fire and warring with police.

Twitter’s label, below, said the platform had “determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”