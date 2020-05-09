Twitter rolls out a ‘schedule tweet’ feature for select users

Twitter is allowing a few select users to schedule their tweets on its desktop app.

The feature was first spotted by The Next Web who reported that a few users were able to see an option on their Twitter desktop app that let them schedule their tweet directly from the platform.

The feature is available as a calendar icon on the compose tweet tab.

Based on the screenshots shared by users on Twitter, the select users who can see the feature can see a calendar icon below the compose tab. Once they click on it they can see the schedule tweet option. Users can select the date, month and time for each tweet. They can also see a separate scheduled tweets section below to keep track of tweets scheduled for a later time.

Whether the microblogging platform is simply experimenting with the feature or is officially rolling it out is yet to be confirmed.

Twitter in November 2019 had announced that it was looking to add the scheduling feature directly on the app. The microblogging platform had been testing the feature earlier this year according to reports. Currently, users can schedule their tweets through Twitter’s Tweetdeck or through third-party tools such as HootSuite or Buffer.

Apart from this, the social media platform is also experimenting with a new feature, that will warn users before they post abusive or harmful content that may get reported.

“When things get heated, you may say things you don’t mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful,” Twitter’s official Twitter Support account had posted on Tuesday.