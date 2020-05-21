Jimmys Post

Twitter rolls out ‘limit replies’ feature to select global users for testing

Twitter rolls out ‘limit replies’ feature to select global users for testing


Twitter is testing out a feature that lets users limit their conversations by controlling who can reply to a particular tweet.

“Testing, testing…A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your [eye] out to see it in action,” Twitter said from its official account.

The microblogging platform had said, back in January, that it will be testing this feature out sometime this year. It had announced that it will let users limit the number of replies they receive on their Tweets before sending them out, controlling who can converse on their posts.

The new feature is part of the microblogging platform’s ‘Conversation Dynamics’ feature set.

According to a video shared by the social media platform describing the feature, users can alter the reply settings and control who can reply to a particular conversation. There are three different options for the same- ‘Everyone,’ ‘People you follow,’ and ‘Only people you have mentioned.’

If a user limits the replies to their tweets, everyone can see their tweet but cannot engage with it.

“The primary motivation is control,” said Kayvon Beykpour, VP of product, Twitter had said at CES 2020, as quoted in Tech Crunch. “We want to build on the theme of authors getting more control.”

The feature was built on the ‘Hide replies’ option launched by Twitter earlier in 2019. The feature is meant to curb harassment and cyberbullying by limiting offensive comments on Tweets.

Twitter is also experimenting with a new feature, that will warn users before they post abusive or harmful content that may get reported.

The microblogging platform will roll out the limit replies feature to only a small percentage of users across the globe on Android, iOS, and the web app for testing.





Source link

admin

Related News

First major GDPR decisions looming on Twitter and Facebook – TechCrunch

First major GDPR decisions looming on Twitter and Facebook – TechCrunch

The lead data regulator for much of big tech in Europe is moving inexorably towards issuing its first major cross-border GDPR decision — saying today

Strategies for surviving the COVID-19 Series B squeeze – TechCrunch

Strategies for surviving the COVID-19 Series B squeeze – TechCrunch

Mikael Johnsson Contributor Mikael Johnsson is a co-founder and general partner of Oxx, a venture capital firm investing in European SaaS companies at growth stage.

Apple’s handling of Siri snippets back in the frame after letter of complaint to EU privacy regulators – TechCrunch

Apple’s handling of Siri snippets back in the frame after letter of complaint to EU privacy regulators – TechCrunch

Apple is facing fresh questions from its lead data protection regulator in Europe following a public complaint by a former contractor who revealed last year

This UX specialist opened 12 UK bank accounts and ‘logged everything’ – TechCrunch

This UX specialist opened 12 UK bank accounts and ‘logged everything’ – TechCrunch

“I’ve got a really high attention to detail, which might sound great, but it’s possibly a curse because I can’t help but spot problems with

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *