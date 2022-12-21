Twitter security flaw may leave videos sent in direct messages exposed

Videos sent in Twitter direct messages can theoretically be viewed by anyone, a weakness that could be leveraged by hackers, but the company isn’t planning on fixing this flaw

A Twitter security weakness may leave videos sent in direct messages vulnerable ImagesRouges/Alamy Stock Photo

Twitter has a vulnerability that leaves any video sent in a direct message viewable to anyone on the internet – if they can somehow guess the correct unique web address. The flaw might leave sensitive, personal videos open to theft and could potentially put political activists in some countries at risk. The company has been informed, but claims the issue isn’t a problem.

When you send a video in a Twitter direct message, the company hosts the file on a …