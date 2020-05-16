Twitter Users Can’t Get Over What Trump Is Calling The U.S.’s New Weapon

Posted on by



“I call it the super duper missile,” Trump bragged during the unveiling of the flag for the new U.S. Space Force. Trump claimed the purported new weapon will travel “17 times faster than what we have right now.”

But many commenters shot down his description.

“I’m really looking forward to Trump’s defenders saying this with a straight face,” tweeted longtime GOP strategist Rick Wilson, a fierce critic of the president.

fbq('init', '1887969784608635'); // Edition specific fbq('track', "PageView");// custom event(s) for bpages fbq('trackCustom', 'EntryPage', { "section_name": "Politics", "tags": [ "donald-trump", "twitter", "gop", "military", "rick-wilson" ], "ncid": "" });



Source link