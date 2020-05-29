Jimmys Post

Twitter Users Go Postal Over Trump’s Latest Baseless Voter Fraud Claims

President Donald Trump drew scorn and ridicule on Twitter with his latest bizarre and baseless attack on mail-in ballot voting.

Trump has repeatedly attacked voting-by-mail in recent weeks as states push to expand the process in a bid to ensure the safety of citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 103,000 people nationwide.

It’s even earned him a blunt fact-check from Fox News host Chris Wallace.

The president’s latest claim, made in the Oval Office on Thursday after signing an executive order on social media, suggested children in California were raiding mailboxes and handing ballots “to people that are signing the ballots down the end of the street.”

“They grab the ballots,” said Trump. “You don’t think that happens? There’s ballot harvesting,” later adding: “You don’t think they rip them out of mailboxes? It’s all the time, you read about it, you can read about it. Take a look.”

There have, however, been no reports of that happening.

Instances of serious fraud from mail-in voting as a whole are also very rare.

Twitter users were quick to debunk and poke fun at Trump’s statement:

