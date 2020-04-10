Twitter Users Point Out Problem With Melania Trump’s Coronavirus Mask Messaging
As the CDC studies the spread of #COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when social distancing can be hard to do. Remember, this does NOT replace the importance of social distancing. pic.twitter.com/HRaQHFgXxn
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2020
Tweeters suggested the first lady’s messaging would be stronger if it was supported by the president:
Tell that to your old man before you tell it to us. And stop trying to be America’s Next Top Model: First Lady Edition. https://t.co/LkNVrSKrbm
— Quaran-teenage Angst (@_RayPrice) April 10, 2020
It’s good to see the First Lady photographed with a mask on. I wonder why we couldn’t get a photo with her and the President both wearing masks. Might’ve been a doubly-effective message. https://t.co/JG2CorArrd
— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) April 9, 2020
Today, the First Lady, said—while holding a mask—that per CDC, Americans should wear “cloth face coverings in public settings.”
Also, the president said last week: “You can do it. You don’t have to do it. I am choosing not to do it.”https://t.co/yzMDaQrWB8
— Cyrus Farivar (@cfarivar) April 9, 2020
First Lady wears a mask and advocates that for the public when outside your home where social distancing can be hard. The president has said he does not think he will wear one. Both have tested negative. https://t.co/AagePtjPcc
— Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) April 9, 2020
