Twitter Users Point Out The Major Flaw With Trump’s Coronavirus Bill Photo Op

President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $2 trillion emergency spending bill into law that aims to mitigate the devastating effect the coronavirus pandemic is having on the U.S. economy.

But Twitter users were quick to point out a major problem with how the signing of the bill was staged.

For the photo op, Trump sat in the Oval Office with 15 people (senior GOP lawmakers and members of his administration) close behind him and each other. None were adhering to social distancing rules.

Horror writer Stephen King and former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh were among those to notice: