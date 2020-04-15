Twitter Users Rip Trump For Delaying Coronavirus Stimulus Checks To Add His Name
You are getting your money late because the President thinks it is more important that his name be on the check than that you are able to pay your bills on time. This is not a rhetorical flourish. The checks are delayed. Because Trump.
— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 15, 2020
Naturally Trump the narcissist wants people to think he’s giving them the $1200 personally, a deal that Democrats negotiated for them… so he pretends to sign the checks. https://t.co/IIswV9jkSY
— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 15, 2020
We should also print Trump’s name on the pink slips, and the bankruptcy notices, and the eviction and foreclosure notices. https://t.co/wsPwL0oGYN
— Anna Galland (@annagalland) April 15, 2020
Trump’s latest act of performative authoritarianism is trivial–yet, as I argue here, alarming.
“The Treasury Department has ordered President Trump’s name be printed on stimulus checks…a process that is expected to slow their delivery by several days.”https://t.co/sKZllriuPA
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 15, 2020
Americans in financial distress will have to wait longer for financial relief because Trump has ordered the Treasury Dept. to print his name on stimulus checks.
Also – those checks will be delivered by the United States Postal Service which is on the verge of financial collapse.
— Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE (@KristenClarkeJD) April 15, 2020
This is a transparent campaign stunt. Trump knows no one will sue to stop him since people need this money, so let’s make sure everyone remembers, as they get their $1200 check, that Trump gave his super rich buddies a huge tax cut. https://t.co/C7i8ayskx5
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 15, 2020
Trump couldn’t legally sign the checks, so he put his name in the “memo” field.
Imagine the kind of sad, egotistical person who would turn this awful crisis into an absurd campaign stunt by demanding their name go into the memo field of a check that was approved by Congress. https://t.co/RAvj8dwdpM
— Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) April 15, 2020
If he’s going to put his name on stimulus checks, then his name also belongs on every death certificate that resulted from his 70-day delay in taking action. https://t.co/iX07X0cByT
— Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) April 15, 2020
Trump’s insistence that his name appear on the checks is slowing their delivery. But he wants Americans to be appreciative — even though it was Congress’s idea, it’s taxpayer’s money, and it’s too little, too late. https://t.co/7uyfhFzDB0
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 15, 2020
I can’t think of a better metaphor for this administration.
(BTW, the President’s signature has *never* been on checks like this before. Adding his signature to these checks was a stipulation that Trump added to the relief bill.) https://t.co/ThqFCCs9RO
— Dan Slott (@DanSlott) April 15, 2020
BREAKING: President Trump is ordering the Treasury to print his signature on all the stimulus checks which will cause them to be delayed by weeks.
What a sad little man!
— Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) April 15, 2020
First Trump wanted to put his signature on the coronavirus assistance checks.
But that was illegal.
So now he wants his name printed in the memo line.
That will delay the checks by weeks.
This is ridiculous.https://t.co/F86KhsxQjs
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) April 15, 2020
Trump’s going to expect Thank You! cards for those personal checks he’s writing.
— Schooley (@Rschooley) April 15, 2020
