Twitter Users Skeptical About Kayleigh McEnany’s ‘Never Lie’ Promise
Any of you who think @PressSec’s word is worth anything, please contact me about some amazing real estate opportunities in the Florida Everglades https://t.co/tSjUD4GRZb
— Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) May 1, 2020
it’s gonna be great when @PressSec lies in a few minutes, gets called on it, and yells “IT’S OPPOSITE DAY!” as her defense.
— Shripal Shah (@shripal734) May 1, 2020
Kayleigh McEnany says in her first press briefing: “I will never lie to you, you have my word on that”
Narrator: She’s lying. https://t.co/MMh2Wgz2S2
— Ryan Adams 🎞️🏳️🌈 (@filmystic) May 1, 2020
As I have said all along, a liar is gonna hire liars;
“We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here. — Kayleigh McEnany, February 25th. @PressSec
— Roger Fisk (@RogerFisk) May 1, 2020
Honest people say “I will always try to tell you the truth.” Dishonest people say, “I will never lie to you.” Notice—trustworthy people focus on the word, truth. Liars focus on the lie.
— Michael Houck (@woapalanne512) May 1, 2020
“Jared Kushner has done a great job for this administration,” says @kayleighmcenany, moments after pledging never to lie.
— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) May 1, 2020
“The salacious, awful, and verifiably false allegations that were made against Justice Kavanaugh” — McEnany just lied, breaking the promise she made not to just minutes ago. The allegations against Kavanaugh were not verifiably false.
It was a good run. pic.twitter.com/XQp1yer9vt
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2020
Press Sec Kayleigh McEnany concluded her first White House briefing by saying Russia probe cost $40m and exonerated Trump. Despite saying she wouldn’t lie, probe actually cost $32m and Mueller did not exonerate.
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) May 1, 2020