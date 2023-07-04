TWITTER: Verification now Required to Access TweetDeck







In a recent announcement, Twitter revealed that significant changes are coming to its popular social media management tool, TweetDeck.

The company stated that starting in 30 days, users will be required to undergo a verification process in order to access the platform.

This means that only Twitter Blue subscribers, verified organizations, and individuals who have received verification from Twitter will have the privilege of using TweetDeck.

As part of this update, Twitter assured users that all their saved searches and workflows from the previous version of TweetDeck will be seamlessly transferred to the new version. Additionally, users who are transitioning to the new version will have the option to import their existing columns, allowing for a smooth and uninterrupted experience.

Twitter aims to enhance the functionality of TweetDeck with several new features. These include the introduction of a full composer functionality, enabling users to compose and publish tweets directly from the platform.

Furthermore, TweetDeck will now support Spaces, a popular audio conversation feature on Twitter, allowing users to join and participate in live audio discussions. The addition of video docking will enable users to watch videos while simultaneously browsing through their TweetDeck columns. Additionally, polls will be integrated into TweetDeck, providing users with the ability to create and engage with polls directly from the platform.

However, Twitter mentioned that the Teams functionality in TweetDeck will be temporarily unavailable during this transition period. Teams feature enables users to collaborate and manage multiple accounts within TweetDeck, and while it may be unavailable for now, Twitter has assured users that it will be reinstated in the future.

The introduction of these new functionalities such as the full composer, Spaces, video docking, and polls, focuses on making TweetDeck a comprehensive and powerful tool for managing social media presence.

As the 30-day period approaches, users of TweetDeck will need to ensure they meet the verification criteria to continue utilizing the platform.







