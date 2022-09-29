Two Arraigned for Alleged Assault on Ikeja Electric Staff

Two suspects, Odewale Jamiu (38) and Fatai Saheed (52) were arraigned on Tuesday in Lagos over allegations of assault on staff of Ikeje Electric.

The matter was assigned to Court 4A. The Magistrate in court 4A was not available hence the Magistrate in Court 5 arraigned & granted them bail.

Evelyn Ehiemu​​a for the Prosecution and Lawrence Irabor with M.E. Isiekwene and A.A Aribisala for the Defendants, while Adewale Sontan holding watching brief for the nominal complainant- Ikeja Electric.

Gbenga Omotosho the staff who was attacked was present in court. Prosecution intends to call seven witnesses.

The Defendants were arraigned on a four count charge bordering on assault and breach of peace.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. They were admitted to bail in the sum of N250,000 with 2 sureties, one must be a blood relation, proof of three years tax payment to Lagos State, LASSRA Registration and address to be verified.

The matter was adjourned to 15 November 2022 for mention.