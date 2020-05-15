Two Canadian soldiers serving in Quebec nursing homes test positive for COVID-19 | CBC News

Two members of the Canadian military have tested positive for COVID-19 after serving in Quebec long-term care centres, CBC News has learned.

One of the soldiers was performing duties at the Villa Val des Arbres in Laval, a suburb of Montreal, said a former soldier and veteran’s advocate who has been tracking the military’s pandemic deployment.

That infected soldier, who has not been identified, was part of a team of military members who arrived at the seniors home on April 20 in response to an urgent request for assistance from the Quebec government, said Sylvain Chartrand of Canadian Veterans Advocacy.

After the soldier tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the entire team was removed from the home. It’s not clear whether they were told to isolate themselves.

The second case is a military dentist who also took up duties in one of the long-term care centres — possibly in the Montreal area, the current epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in Canada.

Unconfirmed reports of third case

Chartrand said he has few details on that case other than the fact that the individual tested positive twice, was quarantined and subsequently retested, with the results coming back negative. The current whereabouts and work status of that military member are not known.

There are reports of a possible third case that Chartrand has not been able to confirm. He said he’s been told, however, that it involves the military team at the Vigi Mont Royal, which has been cited as a major pandemic hotspot.

“The safety of the soldiers is a concern to the veterans community and me personally,” Chartrand said. “We must absolutely must make sure that all treatment benefits within the military are available but, more importantly, that Veterans Affairs Canada provides treatment compensation for any foreseeable consequences of this virus.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed news of the infections at his Friday morning media availability, but did not provide details.

“There are always risks in what they do and they go into that knowingly and willingly, and that is why we offer them our deepest gratitude every day,” Trudeau said.

“At the same time, we need to make sure that we are doing everything we can to protect them, so we will look at the protocols in place and see if and how they can be strengthened … ensuring that cases of COVID19 don’t spread throughout the [Canadian Armed Forces] and others who are serving their country.”