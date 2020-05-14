Two Climbers. Best Friends. Only One Ticket to the Olympics.

The past two months have created a new wrinkle in their relationship.

Krampl traveled to Tokyo to train at the Olympic facilities there at the beginning of March, just a few days before the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in Slovenia became apparent. Her original plan was to stay in Tokyo for two weeks, but as circumstances at home became worse, she chose to stay in Japan with her boyfriend, who lives in Tokyo, where the training facilities stayed open. Rakovec was home in Slovenia, where the entire nation was locked down.