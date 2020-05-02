Two days in a row of no new cases

news, local-news,

For the second day in a row no new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Tasmania. Director of Public Health Dr Mark Veitch said the state's total of confirmed cases remained at 221. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania He said a concerted effort was still being made to detect cases in the North-West. "Anyone who lives in the North-West who currently, or in the last few days has had respiratory symptoms like a cough, sore throat, runny nose, or fever should arrange testing through the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 or their GP," Dr Veitch said. There are still 51 active cases of COVID-19 in Tasmania, with eight people hospitalised and one in intensive care. Of the active cases 45 are in the North-West, two are in the North and four are in the South. So far 13,545 tests have been conducted, 665 of which occurred in the last 24 hours. One-hundred and fifty seven people have recovered from the virus and have been released from isolation.

