Two dead in horror crash in Sydney after head-on collision 

  • Horrific head-on crash caused traffic to come to standstill in Sydney’s south
  • Crash happened at Alfords Point Road and New Illawarra Road in Menai 
  • Two occupants of one vehicle died at the scene and are yet to be identified 

Two people are dead after a horrific head-on car crash during peak hour in Sydney’s south.

Emergency services were called to the intersection at Alfords Point Road and New Illawarra Road, in Menai at 4.40pm after two vehicles collided head on. 

Two occupants of one of the vehicles died at the scene and are yet to be identified.

Police are seen at the crash site on Thursday night (pictured) after two people died in a head-on collision

The male driver of the other vehicle was trapped in his car but was rescued by emergency officers.

He has been rushed to hospital and his condition is currently unknown. 

Multiple ambulance crews are on the scene including two specialist medical teams. 

Officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command have established a crime scene.  

Alfords Point Road is expected to remain closed in both directions for an extended period and motorists are urged to avoid the area.  

There is heavy traffic in the area with motorists being urged to take alternative routes.  

