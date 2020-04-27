Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in North-West Tasmania
coronavirus,
A man and woman from North-West Tasmania have been diagnosed with coronavirus. One of the cases was aged in their 20s and another in their 60s, Public Health Director Dr Mark Veitch said. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “Both are close contacts of previously confirmed cases,” Dr Veitch said. “This brings the total number of cases to date in Tasmania to 214.” Dr Veitch said a concerted effort was being made to identify any further cases of COVID-19 in Tasmania. “Anyone in Tasmania who currently, or in the last few days has had respiratory symptoms like a cough, sore throat, runny nose, or fever should arrange testing through the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 or their GP,” he said.
https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZivXBBkcAdqXyF8ViztE3i/1fc3e890-6e15-4dc6-acdb-67b31ee79b95.jpg/r0_84_904_595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg
