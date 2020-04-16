Two Olympic Marathoners. Two Lives Turned Around, Then Turned Around Again.

Jacob Riley celebrated the day he became an Olympic marathoner with a night out at an Atlanta bowling alley that had a long cocktail menu. He started with a local whiskey, drank a Moscow mule, and isn’t exactly sure where things went from there.

Molly Seidel, the other triumphant underdog of the U.S. Olympic marathon trials, spent the night cheering for her sister as she ran a local race wearing the bib that Molly had worn that afternoon.

After years of battling injuries, they emerged almost out of nowhere on Feb. 29 to each grab second place in the U.S. Olympic marathon trials, securing spots in the Tokyo Games.

Every decision for the next two weeks — whether to rest or to run, what to eat, what executive to meet with and from which shoe company — was made through the prism of how to peak at the starting line of the Olympic marathon in August.