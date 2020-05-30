Two sisters could face attempted murder charges for throwing Molotov cocktail at NYPD car

Jimmys Post

Protester, 27, is arrested for attempted murder of four NYPD officers for ‘throwing Molotov cocktail at police cruiser’ at Brooklyn demonstration while her 21-year-old sister is detained for resisting arrest

  • Two sisters from the Catskills were arrested Friday night for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD car outside the Brooklyn Museum
  • The cocktail did not explode and there were no reports of injury; the women are now expected to face attempted murder charges
  • 3,000 protesters took to the streets of Brooklyn Friday night as part of nationwide demonstrations over the death of black man George Floyd 

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

A woman from upstate New York who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at an occupied police cruiser during protests in Brooklyn on Friday night has been charged with four counts of attempted murder. 

Samantha Shader, 27, is accused of throwing the cocktail at the NYPD vehicle with four officers inside shortly after 10.30pm while it was stationed near the Brooklyn Museum.  

The lit bottle did not explode, and no officers were injured.  

According to an NYPD statement provided to DailyMail.com Saturday, the cops subsequently exited the cruiser and attempted to arrest Shader, who allegedly bit one of them on the leg. 

Shader’s younger sister, Darian, 21, attempted to interfere with the arrest and was taken into custody. 

The women both hail from the Catskills area.  

They were among 3,000 demonstrators who took to the streets in New York City overnight as part of a series of nationwide protests over the death of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday. Floyd was arrested by four white officers, one of whom knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as he lost consciousness.  

During Friday night’s New York protest a separate NYPD van was set on fire and another was vandalized as activists vented their fury at cops over a ‘racist’ policing system. 

Around 200 demonstrators were arrested in the Big Apple.  

