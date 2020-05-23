Two survivors and 97 dead after passenger aircraft crashes in Pakistan

At least two people have survived and 97 people have died after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi with 107 people on board.

Flight PK 8303 went down in a residential area of the city on Friday as the Airbus A320 plane, carrying 91 passengers and seven crew, was approaching Jinnah International Airport.

The airline said the pilot had reported technical issues and called in saying both engines had lost power.

Witnesses said the aircraft, flying from Lahore, attempted to land two or three times before hitting a mobile tower and crashing into houses in the Model Colony area.

Smoke billowed from the scene where caved-in roofs could be seen as debris lay scattered in the streets while ambulances hurried through chaotic crowds, with fears residents were injured or dead.

