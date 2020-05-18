Two Tasmanian coronavirus cases die in hospital

coronavirus,

A man and a woman, both in their 60s, have died in the North West Regional Hospital after both previously tested positive to coronavirus. The two had serious pre-existing health conditions however, and Public Health Services will not add them to the state’s coronavirus death toll until the coroner has made a finding. The number of coronavirus deaths in Tasmania remains at 13. The man died on Sunday morning, and the woman died in the early hours of Monday morning. IN OTHER NEWS: There were no new cases of coronavirus detected in Tasmania on Monday, and the state’s total remains at 226. Analysis of testing is continuing overnight. Public Health Services is encouraging anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, runny nose or fever to contact their GP or call the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 to arrange for coronavirus testing.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/75a1a447-be12-413b-a712-64e38ba4ab9c.jpg/r7_8_3340_1891_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg