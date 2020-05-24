Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teenage boys have been arrested after a man was allegedly stabbed to death at his western Sydney home.

Emergency services were called to a home on Langton Street in Riverstone just after 12.30am on Sunday following reports of a home invasion.

Witnesses told police a group of at least five men entered the home and stabbed a man before fleeing.

Two fled on foot while three others drove away in a vehicle.

The victim, 39, died at the scene, despite desperate attempts by police and paramedics to revive him.

Two women, aged 34 and 43, at the home at the time were not injured.

Police conducted a search of the surrounding area with assistance from PolAir, the Dog Unit and the Public Order and Riot Squad arrested two males in nearby Regent Street 40 minutes later.

Two teenage boys aged 16 and 17 were taken to Riverstone Police Station, where they are assisting police with their inquiries.

No charges have yet been laid.

A manhunt continues for the three males who fled the scene in a motor vehicle.

Police have established four separate crime scenes which were being examined by specialist forensic officers on Sunday morning.

Inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.