Two weeks of no new COVID-19 cases

South Australia has hit a major coronavirus milestone after a fortnight of zero new cases was recorded – a full cycle of COVID-19’s incubation.

Chief public health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier announced on Wednesday the total number of local virus patients has remained at 438 for the past 14 days.

The developments emerged after Premier Steven Marshall flagged easing restrictions on funerals and regional travel from early next week.

While authorities have said two incubation cycles, or 28 days, was needed to lift restrictions, National Cabinet will announce on Friday a road map to a “COVID-19 safe” society.

In SA 430 patients, or 98 per cent, are recovered – including a newly recovered case on Wednesday – but four people remain ill, two of whom are being cared for at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

The active cases, none of whom are being treated in intensive care, are located in West Torrens, Burnside and Campbelltown council areas, according to newly published SA Health heat maps.

Official figures show of SA’s cases, 227 are men, or 52 per cent, and 211 are female while the median age of cases is 53 years.

The youngest patient was an eight-month-old baby boy while the eldest was 85 years old.

There have been four deaths.

The details also emerged as the Opposition called for an “urgent plan” to combat a record backlog of elective surgery cases.

SA Health figures show that more than 20,000 people are waiting for elective surgery – the highest recorded number.

This compares to 18,214, in March and 16,764 at the same time in 2018.

Elective surgery was launched last week.

“What this highlights is we need an urgent plan to address this long waiting list and to make sure they get their surgery as fast as possible,” said Labor health spokesman Chris Picton.

The government has said that it was swiftly moving to address the backlog.

