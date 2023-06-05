TYCROP INNOVATES HYDROGEN-POWERED INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT

CHILLIWACK, BC, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ – TYCROP Manufacturing Ltd (1978), a North American leader known for creating innovative industrial equipment solutions, has made significant investments in electrification since 2019, and further combined this capability with hydrogen related technologies over the last 24 months. With a longstanding commitment to environmental sustainability, TYCROP aims to revolutionize industry by introducing innovative hydrogen-electric power solutions.

Headquartered in Chilliwack, BC, TYCROP operates in four strategic locations supported by a growing workforce of 700 skilled professionals in Canada and the United States. Over the years, the company has successfully manufactured heavy equipment across various industries, including transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, agriculture, waste & recycling, forestry, heavy marine, mining, and construction.

In 2010, TYCROP solidified its ethos of “Clean Air, Clean Water, Clean Energy,” serving as a guiding principle for all its endeavors. By embracing this philosophy, the company has cultivated a team of experts dedicated to accelerating the transition to lower emissions and higher performance technologies in the industrial equipment sector. Recognizing the need to address high-emissions applications that pose significant challenges for electrification, TYCROP, in conjunction with business partner H2 Portable, is focused on port activities and the market for mobile power generation.

Port activities and mobile power generation are industries with substantial environmental impact due to their high energy requirements and proximity to populated areas. The demand for zero-emission power generation in these sectors prompted exploration of alternative solutions. Hydrogen, with its incredible energy density and zero-emission power generation capabilities through fuel cells, emerged as the ideal choice for these challenging applications.

To shed light on the regulatory challenges local manufacturers face in bringing zero-emission technologies to market, TYCROP’s Hydrogen Power Specialist, Vincent Royer, will be sharing insights at the upcoming Hy-Fcell Canada Conference. The conference, scheduled to take place at the Vancouver Convention Center on June 6-7, will feature Mr. Royer and David Coburn, the Director of the BC Hydrogen Office, Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation discussing the pivotal role played by the BC Government in facilitating the growth of this emerging industry and overcoming regulatory obstacles.

TYCROP is steadfast in its commitment to revolutionizing the industrial equipment manufacturing landscape with hydrogen-powered solutions. By collaborating closely with critical stakeholders in industry and government to prioritize sustainable clean energy technologies, the company aims to set new benchmarks for emissions reduction, delivering a lasting positive impact on the environment and communities served.

TYCROP Manufacturing Ltd, established in 1978, is a leading manufacturer of innovative equipment serving diverse industries such as transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, agriculture, waste & recycling, forestry, shipbuilding, mining, and construction. Committed to the principles of “Clean Air, Clean Water, Clean Energy,” TYCROP is dedicated to developing environmentally sustainable solutions.

