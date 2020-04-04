Tyler Cameron Breaks His Silence on Hannah Brown Romance Rumors & Gigi Hadid’s Reunion With Zayn

Tyler Cameron spilled ‘the tea’ on what’s really going on between him and Hannah Brown, after ‘The Bachelorette’ stars sparked dating rumors! The ABC star even revealed what he thinks about Gigi Hadid’s love life.

Tyler Cameron, 27, is finally giving us the answer we’ve been waiting for — but maybe not the one fans wanted! The ABC star revealed his real relationship status with Hannah Brown, 25, whom he once tried to woo on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, while hopping on a Zoom session with fans. TikTok user @bflyprincess3 shared a clip of the Zoom call on April 2 — labeled “Tyler giving us the tea on Hannah B and Gigi” — which turned into a Q&A about Tyler’s love life.

“The tea is we are friends, she’s a good friend,” Tyler said of Hannah. And there you have it — Tyler and Hannah’s recent hangouts have been purely platonic! A fan asked our next burning question: “What about my girl Gigi [Hadid]?”

“She’s a good girl. She’s dating her old man now,” Tyler revealed. Gigi confirmed the surprising news herself on Valentine’s Day! The 24-year-old model shared a snapshot of her off-again, on-again boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27, on her disposable photo account (@gisposable) and wrote, “HEY VALENTINE.” Before the big reunion, however, it was Gigi and Tyler whom everyone was obsessed with in the late summer and fall of 2019. They were spotted on numerous outings in New York City together, but a report about Gigi “reconnecting” with Zayn surfaced by November of that year.

Enter Hannah: fans were recently left to wonder if she and Tyler were renewing their romance, which ended after Hannah ultimately picked Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette. Hannah visited Tyler’s home state of Florida — twice in March — after his mother Andrea sadly passed away on Feb. 29. They proceeded to quarantine together (along with Tyler’s other friends) in Florida, which led to the creation of the TikTok account @QuarantineCrew.

Alas, Hannah returned home to Alabama, which fellow Quarantine Crew member Matt James revealed on April 1. It’s easy to see why fans mistook all this quality time spent together for something more, though!