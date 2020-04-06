Tyler Cameron Called Out For Bullying Fans: Stop Acting Like Such a Jerk!



These days, there isn’t much in the way of good news to report, but if you search hard enough, you might find the occasional bright spot.



Take for example Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron’s relationship, which seems to have blossomed in quarantine.



Tyler, as you’ll likely recall, was dumped in favor of Jed Wyatt during Hannah’s season of The Bachelor, but Ms. Brown seems to have finally convinced Cameron to give her a second chance.



There’s been no official announcement that Tyler and Hannah are dating, but the two seem to be quarantining together.



And as Americans enter their third week of social-distancing, we probably don’t need to tell you that that’s no small commitment.



Of course, Tyler and Hannah have been “isolating” themselves with a rotating roister of fellow content creators dubbed “the Quarantine Crew,” which sort of misses the point.



But if the last few weeks have taught us anything, it’s that celebrities — yes, even reality stars — often play by a very different set of rules than the rest of us.



Anyway, these days, the Crew is basically starring in an Instagram soap opera with Tyler and Hannah’s rumored romance at the center.



“Move on people .. Hannah will choose the perfect guy for her one day it’s not Tyler .. and the crew is boring without her,” one follower commented following Hannah’s temporary departure last week.



“Her and Ryan [Cameron] and Matt [James] were the best,” she added, referring to two other crew members.



“How many cats do you have?” Tyler promptly responded, suggesting that the commenter is a chronically-single cat lady.



“Tyler probably won’t read this, but I’m sorry you definitely have 2 personalities. The dear sweet one on ‘The Bachelor’ and the one who is acting like a total jerk,” another fan responded following Tyler’s burn.



“Hannah probably couldn’t get away from you fast enough.”



“Looks like we got another cat lady on our hands,” Tyler replied.



Yeah, he went with the same joke twice in a row.



It’s relatively funny and very tame by internet trash-talk standards, but it seems that many fans would have preferred that Tyler, but it seems a lot of fans would have preferred that Tyler simply ignore the critics.



“Ok, but doesn’t the WAY he defends himself kind of prove these ladies right? He isn’t kind,” one commenter wrote.



She’s got a point.



And for those ready to accuse her of bias, the commenter pointed out that she owns “zero cats.”



Like we said, Tyler’s comments are pretty tame, but a celeb lashing out at internet randos is usually a bad look.



The block button exists for a reason, Tyler.



Anyway, as for Tyler and Hannah, insiders say they’re more than friends, but they’re taking it slow.



“Tyler and Hannah are very much aware of the attention that’s been on them recently,” one source tells Us Weekly.



“They have a lot of love for each other,” the insider adds.



“It’s been a hectic year for them both and they finally found some time in their schedules to connect.”



It’s been a hectic year for all of humanity, folks — one more reason to be just a little more kind to each other.