Tyler Cameron Finally Confirms: Is He Dating Hannah Brown or Not?!?



It’s been the question on everyone’s minds, outside of all Americans wondering whether we’re all gonna die from Covid-19.



Are they or aren’t they?



Are Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown actually dating… or merely teasing fans with their ongoing flirty antics?



The former Bachelorette and her runner-up have been on quite a roller coaster over the past few months.



First, Hannah chose Jed Wyatt as her season’s champion.



Then, she accepted his proposal, only to dump Wyatt after a couple weeks because he wasn’t honest with her about his love life.



Then, Brown asked Cameron out on a date — and the two appeared to be an adorable romantic item.



And then?



The reality stars went their separate ways, with Cameron actually striking up a fling with model Gigi Hadid.



Oh well, right? No hard feelings between the two and no real future?



Actually, wrong! Maybe!



Cameron and Brown have been heating up social media for about a month now, ever since the coronavirus outbreak because they’ve been quarantined with a large group of attractive friends in Florida.



And they haven’t exactly been quietly playing Monopoly, either.



On numerous occasions, Cameron has joked about getting into Hannah’s pants, while Brown has quipped about the size of Tyler’s package.



We mean, the two have clearly been boning.



In a TikTok shared by @bflyprincess3 on Thursday, April 2, Cameron finally addressed this kind of sexy speculation.



“The tea is we are friends, she’s a good friend,” the 27-year old said, shooting down any talk of Hannah as his girlfriend.



But as his friend with benefits? As someone he definitely saw in the buff and who he has, well… buffed? If you know what we mean?



Tyler did not specify whether he and Brown were having intercourse on the reg during their recent time together.



After someone in the Zoom chat asked about Hadid, Cameron called the supermodel a “good girl” and said she wanted someone with “real talent.”



Cameron added that Hadid is “dating her old man now,” seemingly referring to Zayn Malik, with whom Hadid reconciled in January after they dated on and off since 2015.



Tyler and Hadid were linked for about two months last year, with the reality TV personality even attending her grandmother’s funeral in Holland in September 2019. B



By that October, however, Us Weekly and other outlets confirmed they were done.



As for Hannah?



She left Florida for Alabama yesterday and has not said anything about hooking back up with Tyler in March.



“They have a lot of love for each other,” an insider told Us Weekly on March 18, though, concluding:



“They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that.”