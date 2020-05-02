Tyler Cameron says ex Gigi Hadid ‘is going to be an incredible mother’

Tyler Cameron said his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid ‘is going to be an incredible mother.’

Gigi has confirmed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week that she is pregnant by her on-again boyfriend Zayn Malik of One Direction fame.

Now Tyler, 27, who rose to fame as a hunky Bachelorette contestant, heaped praise on his used-to-be while appearing on ESPN West Palm.

‘If anything, I’m excited for her. I’m happy for her. She’s gonna be an incredible mother,’ said the reality TV beefcake.

He also denied that the baby is his, saying: ‘No, no, but she’s going to be the most incredible mother. She’s a caring sweet person and she’s gonna be amazing.’

Tyler has previously put to bed wild rumors that he is actually the father of Gigi’s unborn child.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, during an Instagram Live of the Bachelor Nation star working out, some of his followers began referencing the Gigi news with one comment reading: ‘Congrats on becoming the father. Gigi is preg.’

Tyler, 27, was quick to hit back saying: ‘Y’all are wrong in the comments. Y’all are terrible.’

Although neither of them officially confirmed they were a couple, Gigi and Cameron were reportedly together late last year, after his time on the reality show.

Talking to PEOPLE TV about their relationship in October last year, Tyler said: ‘I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that. It was just, we’re at different parts of our lives right now.’

Meanwhile, the supermodel is currently in lockdown with Zayn, her sister Bella and mom Yolanda Hadid at their family farm in Pennsylvania.

In February, Gigi talked about her desire to become a mother one day: ‘I think that as I get older – well, one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,’ she told i-D magazine.

Adding: ‘I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full-time cooking!’

Gigi and Zayn began dating November 2015 but announced their split March 13, 2018; however, they were seen kissing on April 29, 2018 and holding hands, sparking reconcilation rumors.

The stars were back on after they reconnected in April but split up for the second time in January 2019.

In August 2019, Gigi began a whirlwind romance with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron but they split two months later in October.