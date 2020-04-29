Tyler Cameron: Wait, Is HE the Father of Gigi Hadid’s Baby?!?



As you may have heard by now, Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first child.



As you also may have heard right now, the identity of the father of this child is up for debate.



At least in some Internet circles.



On Tuesday, the joyous news broke that Hadid was expected her first baby, presumably with singer Zayn Malik, who long-time boyfriend with whom she reconnected several months ago.



However…



… Hadid also enjoyed a brief fling with Cameron late last summer.



The relationship was never very serious, but the two definitely boned on multiple occasions and Cameron even attended the funeral for Hadid’s grandmother.



Fast forward to Wednesday and The Bachelorette alum sharing a live video of his workout via Instagram Stories.



At the conclusion of the session, he read a few of the comments from his followers — including one that read: “Congrats on becoming the father. Gigi is preg.”



Was this individual cracking or joke? Or could he or she have actually been serious, simply seeing the GIGI HADID IS PREGNANT headline online and assuming Cameron was the dad?



Either way, the well-sculpted reality star quickly shot down such speculation.



“Y’all are wrong in the comments,” he said. “Y’all are terrible.”



When Cameron’s friend asked him what the followers were saying, he simply replied, “I’ll tell you later.”



Tyler and Gigi dated for about two months and broke up in the fall.



While Cameron has stayed relatively quiet about their time together as a quasi couple, he has referred to Hadid as a “friend” and “good girl.”



By the end of 2019, meanwhile, Hadid and Malik were back together, according to most outlets.



They then made it Instagram in early 2020.



Neither star has commented on Hadid’s pregnancy to date, but numerous (reliable) sources have confirmed the blessed development.



This will be the first child for both the model and the artist.



Cameron, for his part, spent a chunk of his recent quarantine in Florida with Hannah Brown.



It appears as if the two hooked up during this time together, although Tyler has since alleged the two are not actually dating.



And yet:



This claim hasn’t prevented some Bachelor Nation residents from sending Cameron money in order to buy Brown an engagement ring.



Yes, for real.