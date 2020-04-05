Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip for Workers at Atlanta Restaurant!

Posted on by

Sun, 05 April 2020 at 7:56 pm

Tyler Perry is helping out restaurant workers during this extremely difficult time.

The 50-year-old entertainer stopped by a Houston’s restaurant on Sunday (April 5) and left a massive tip for the workers there.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tyler Perry

Tyler left a tip of $500 for each of the 42 out-of-work servers, giving a total of $21,000, TMZ reports.

According to the workers, Tyler is a big fan of the restaurant stops by there frequently to eat.

Find out how other stars are helping out others during the world health pandemic.

Source link

Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool