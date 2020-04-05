Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip for Workers at Atlanta Restaurant!

Tyler Perry is helping out restaurant workers during this extremely difficult time.

The 50-year-old entertainer stopped by a Houston’s restaurant on Sunday (April 5) and left a massive tip for the workers there.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tyler Perry

Tyler left a tip of $500 for each of the 42 out-of-work servers, giving a total of $21,000, TMZ reports.

According to the workers, Tyler is a big fan of the restaurant stops by there frequently to eat.

Find out how other stars are helping out others during the world health pandemic.