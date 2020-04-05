Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip for Workers at Atlanta Restaurant!
Sun, 05 April 2020 at 7:56 pm
Tyler Perry is helping out restaurant workers during this extremely difficult time.
The 50-year-old entertainer stopped by a Houston’s restaurant on Sunday (April 5) and left a massive tip for the workers there.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tyler Perry
Tyler left a tip of $500 for each of the 42 out-of-work servers, giving a total of $21,000, TMZ reports.
According to the workers, Tyler is a big fan of the restaurant stops by there frequently to eat.
