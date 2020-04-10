Tyler Perry Paid for Senior-Hour Grocery Shoppers at 44 Krogers

Tyler Perry, if there is a God, may he bless you today. For a long time, the filmmaker and actor has given back to his community and charities. For the last 14 years, Perry has had The Perry Foundation, which helps people all over the globe. The richest filmmaker in Hollywood — well, technically Atlanta — has done another great deed for his fellow man. Today, Perry paid the bill for every shopper visiting 44 Krogers during senior hours.

Good for Perry

According to AJC, the filmmaker and the amazing co-star of Gone Girl bought groceries for every senior citizen shopping at 44 Kroger locations in Atlanta and Winn-Dizie grocers in New Orleans. It’s a beautiful act of kindness that, an Atlanta spokesman for Kroger, Felix Turner, commended:

“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full. We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic. It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across metro Atlanta.”

Another Good Deed

Besides helping to feed people and save money, what a way to bring some happiness to people in desperate need of it at these times. The act of kindness and charity cost Perry six-figures, but he’s done more than that. Perry also recently tipped $21,000 to 42 out-of-work servers at his favorite restaurant in Atlanta, giving $500 to every waiter. May good kharma forever come Perry’s way.

A Message From Perry

Perry is staying in close touch with his fans and community during the epidemic. Recently, someone close to Perry and in his crew passed away from the coronavirus. Perry posted a message on Instagram remembering his friend and co-worker, as well as reminding people of the reality of the situation:

Dear Black People,

Today it’s with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of one of our crew members. Mr. Charles Gregory was a hairstylist that had worked with us for many years. The man was warm, loving and hilarious. We all loved to see him coming and hear his laughter. Charles lost his battle with COVID-19 today. It saddens me to think of him dying this way. My sincerest prayers are with his family.

While everyone can contract this virus it is black people who are dying from it in much larger numbers. This thing is real, black people.

I heard a black person say, “Black people don’t get it.” That is a lie! You can get it, and you will get it if we don’t do what we’re being told to do. A 26 year old black woman died the other day, a 44 year old black man died the other day, not to mention the hundreds of people that are dying every few minutes. Your age does not matter!! Your health does not matter. You could be totally healthy, and you could die!

Now listen to me. You have been right by my side since I started in this business, so please hear me with your heart. I LOVE US, I love our humor, I love our culture, I love our hair, I love our skin, I love everything about who we are. All of us. And I love us all too much to watch us die on the vine because we are the last to know and we are not taking this pandemic seriously.

Black people, we are at a disproportionately higher risk of dying from this virus. Please, please, please, I beg you to take this seriously. You have to socially distance yourself. That means stop hanging out, stop congregating, stop doing anything that will put not only your life in danger but also the lives of so many others.

Perry’s Closing Remark

STAY HOME!! Socially distance yourself and stay alive! If you won’t do it for yourself, do it for someone you love, and for those who love you.

My Mother always told me to not wait for help! Be your own help!

