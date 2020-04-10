Tyler Perry pays for seniors’ groceries and more stories from this week

Richard: With all due respect to the author, I disagree with picking Kamala Harris as the VP on Biden’s ticket. I have no problem with him choosing a woman of any color, but just as the writer highlighted why Stacey Abrams would not be a good choice, I think that it is worth noting that Harris had very low support in the black community while she was running. It’s great that 300,000 members of her sorority will help raise money for her, but I believe it is important that he choose a VP that he will be able to work closely with and his vetting process should focus on much more than those things that Kamala Harris could supposedly bring to the ticket.