Tyler Posey & Colton Haynes Want A ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival: It’s Time For A ‘High School Reunion’

Give the people what they want! Tyler Posey took to Twitter to ask MTV to bring back ‘Teen Wolf’ for new episodes and Colton Haynes said he was totally down to return as well.

Sound the alarm: Scott McCall has spoken. Tyler Posey wants a Teen Wolf revival and MTV needs to listen to him because he makes a solid point. “Hey @MTV i think it’s time to bring teen wolf back for new episodes,” Tyler tweeted on March 26. “First Jersey shore family vacation. Now teen wolf high school reunion. I’m ready. And 28 so it’s an appropriate age.” Less than an hour later, Tyler’s Teen Wolf co-star Colton Haynes retweeted him and added, “I’m in.”

Naturally, Tyler’s tweet excited the Teen Wolf fandom. It’s been a long time since we’ve had this kind of premium Teen Wolf content! One fan replied, “DON’T MESS WITH MY EMOTIONS LIKE THAT TYLER.” Another tweeted, “I would give literally anything for this here have my unborn children lung capacity all future success and love all i want is teen wolf back.”

The show premiered on MTV in 2011 and became a phenomenon. Teen Wolf also starred Dylan O’Brien, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Dylan Sprayberry, Khylin Rhambo, Cody Christian, Tyler Hoechlin, and Crystal Reed. The series ended in 2017 after 6 seasons.

Before the final season premiered in 2017, MTV was in talks to turn Teen Wolf into an anthology series and reboot it with a new cast and new setting, EW reported. That anthology series never came to fruition.

We think just bringing the cast back for a revival is the better avenue here. Fans want to see the characters that they love! Let’s been honest, a Beacon Hills high school reunion would be all kinds of epic. As long as Stiles and Lydia (Stydia forever!) are still happy and in love!