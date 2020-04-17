Tyler, the Creator teams with Westside Gunn

The rapper, along with Joey Bada$$ can be heard rapping on the song “327,” and Gunn says in a new interview with Revolt how their collaboration came about.

“He came over to Alchemist’s house. He came over and had the beat. But, when he came over to Alchemist’s house with the beat for me, I was playing the ‘347’ record. That’s how he ended up getting on the album rhyming,” Gunn said.

His lyrics include, “Glitter on my neck match the glitter on my fingernails/I ain’t cryin’/the wind is flyin’/stop makin’ assumptions/I ain’t lyin’ or nothin’/yes, I’m is, I’m so happy/I turn nothin’ to somethin’, skin glowin’, my hair nappy.”

The rapper said that when he heard Tyler, the Creator’s verse, he was floored in the best possible way.