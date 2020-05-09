Tyra Banks Addressed Past Insensitive “America’s Next Top Model” Moments And Reactions Are Mixed
“Those were some really off choices.”
Now that all episodes of America’s Next Top Model are available on Hulu, people have been bingeing the show and been a lot more critical.
The mega-popular series had some super problematic moments, like when there was a “biracial”-themed photoshoot in Cycle 13.
Or when Tyra literally had Chelsey’s gap widened in Cycle 15.
Later that cycle, sexual assault survivor was forced to do a commercial with a man after disclosing her trauma with Jay Manuel.
People rewatching the show took to Twitter to criticize Tyra:
Tyra saw the backlash and tweeted on Friday that she agrees with the criticism.
But a lot of people weren’t satisfied with the “apology,” insinuating that it’s vague and disingenuous.
Others defended Tyra.
Tell me your thoughts on this situation — the moments, the apology, the backlash of it all. Let me know in the comments below.
