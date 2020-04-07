Tyra Banks Says She’s 25 Pounds Heavier Than She Was On 2019 Sports Illustrated Cover

Tyra Banks rocks a pair of green pants with her camouflage jacket while out in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon (April 6).

The 46-year-old model decided to forgo the recommended mask and gloves while picking up a few things from Erewhon market.

In a recent interview, Tyra opened up about her relationship with food and revealed that she’s actually 30 pounds heavier than she was on last year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

“I have a very interesting relationship with food. I have to say that it is one of the most important things in my life,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “Right now, you can’t tell because I have on a men’s blazer, [but] I am 25 pounds heavier than I was on the cover of a very famous swimsuit magazine that came out last year.”

Tyra continued that she has no regrets about the weight and plans to keep on eating what she loves.

In fact, for her dinner meals with her family, Tyra orders the same meal from two different restaurants to compare them.

“I do it with my son, I do it with my man, we line it up and then we score the different restaurants with the same item,” she explained. “What happens is, the next time you order, you know where to order from because one of them is always nasty.”

