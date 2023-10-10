U Power Limited Reports First Half of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — U Power Limited (Nasdaq: UCAR) (the “Company” or “U Power”), a vehicle sourcing services provider with a vision to becoming a comprehensive EV battery power solution provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Mr. Jia Li, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, commented, “In the first half of fiscal 2023, we made considerable progress on the key objective of promoting the sales of commercial electric vehicles and the development of battery-swapping business models through the communication of industry insights with numerous domestic and international partners. This move helps us to customize a clearer growth plan for scaling our core business. We devoted ourselves to completing our U.S. initial public offering in a timely manner, which caused certain impacts on our financial performance. So, we actively expanded the export business of new energy vehicles with overseas partners following our listing on the Nasdaq in April 2023. We established a strategic partnership with Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd. in Japan and will provide battery-swapping vehicles for the Japanese urban express transportation market. We also entered into business cooperation with SCR Asset Management Group in Portugal, jointly exploring the sales of battery-swapping electric vehicles and two-wheeled electric motorcycles in Portuguese-speaking countries. Additionally, we partnered with Zhongneng Lithium Battery Technology Taizhou Co., Ltd, a Chinese company engaging in the research and application of lithium energy storage products, to jointly promote energy storage business based on the battery-swapping model worldwide. To strengthen our market position and enhance our competitiveness, we are committed to technological innovations to continuously develop and improve our proprietary UOTTA technology. As such, investment in research and development remains our top priority. Our UOTTA technology is currently undergoing adaptation for use in commercial electric vehicles through collaborations with major auto manufacturers in China, and we have entered into cooperative agreements with two car manufacturers to jointly develop UOTTA-powered EV models by adapting selected EV models with our UOTTA technology.”

Mr. Li continued, “We continue optimizing our business structure and have made profound improvement to our internal management system. We focus on our research and development as well as sales centered around our well-tailored business direction. Looking forward, we will work closely with overseas partners to drive the customized export business of four-wheeled electric vehicles and two-wheeled electric motorcycles using the UOTTA battery-swapping model. We will target the markets of the United States, Southern Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America with continued opportunities for further progress in the second half of this fiscal year and beyond. We are always committed to growing our business to create long term value for our shareholders.”

First Half 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RMB4.3 million for the same period of last year.

Revenues generated from sourcing services were RMB1.4 million ( US$0.2 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , increased by 11.4% from RMB1.3 million for the same period of last year.

( ) for the six months ended , increased by 11.4% from for the same period of last year. The Company didn’t generate revenue from product sales for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , because the Company could not secure sales of battery swapping stations in the new market regions due to insufficient business development in those regions, while the sales in the established market regions had been completed. Revenues generated from product sales were RMB2.6 million for the same period of last year,

, because the Company could not secure sales of battery swapping stations in the new market regions due to insufficient business development in those regions, while the sales in the established market regions had been completed. Revenues generated from product sales were for the same period of last year, Revenues generated from battery-swapping services were RMB461,000 (US$64,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , increased by 34.4% from RMB343,000 for the same period of last year.

Cost of Revenues

Total cost of revenues was RMB597,000 (US$82,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RMB2,748,000 for the same period of last year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RMB1.5 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in product sales of swapping-stations for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Operating Loss

Total operating loss was RMB20.5 million (US$2.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RMB13.7 million for the same period of last year.

General and administrative expenses were RMB16.8 million ( US$2.3 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , increased slightly from RMB11.5 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase in audit and other professional service costs for the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

( ) for the six months ended , increased slightly from for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase in audit and other professional service costs for the six months ended . Sales and marketing expenses were RMB1.0 million ( US$0.1 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , increased by 16.9% from RMB0.9 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the bidding costs for selling battery swapping stations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

( ) for the six months ended , increased by 16.9% from for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the bidding costs for selling battery swapping stations for the six months ended . Research and development expenses were RMB1.9 million ( US$0.3 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , decreased by approximately 30.9% from RMB2.8 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of certain performance-related expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

( ) for the six months ended , decreased by approximately 30.9% from for the same period of last year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of certain performance-related expenses for the six months ended . Expected credit losses were RMB2.1 million ( US$0.3 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , the Company didn’t have expected credit lossess for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the provision of expected credit losses of accounts receivable, advance to suppliers and other current assets for the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

Interest Income and Expenses

Interest income was RMB31,000 (US$4,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , decreased from RMB1,196,000 for the same period of last year, primarily due to the decrease of bank interest income.

for the six months ended , decreased from for the same period of last year, primarily due to the decrease of bank interest income. Interest expenses were RMB497,000 (US$69,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , increased from RMB239,000 for the same period of last year, primarily due to the increase of loan interest and bank interest.

Other Income and Expenses

Other income was RMB16,145,000 (US$2,226,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to RMB10,000 for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the government grant recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

for the six months ended , compared to for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the government grant recognized for the six months ended . Other expenses were RMB1.0 million ( US$0.1 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to RMB0.3 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the investment loss recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

Net Loss

Net loss was RMB7.2 million (US$1.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RMB13.0 million for the same period of last year. Basic and diluted loss per share were RMB0.07 (US$0.01) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RMB0.22 for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB107.8 million (US$14.9 million), compared to RMB4.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities were RMB6.0 million (US$0.8 million) for the six months year ended June 30, 2023, compared to RMB12.1 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by investing activities were RMB6.3 million (US$0.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net cash used in financing activities of RMB1.9 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities were RMB102.7 million (US$14.1 million) for six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RMB1.1 million for the same period of last year.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise specified, all translations from RMB into US$ amounts in this press release were calculated at the rate of US$1.00 to RMB7.2513, representing the noon buying rate in The City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on June 30, 2023.

About U Power Limited

U Power Limited is a vehicle sourcing services provider, with a vision to becoming an EV market player primarily focused on its proprietary battery-swapping technology, or UOTTA technology, which is an intelligent modular battery-swapping technology designed to provide a comprehensive battery power solution for EVs. Since its operation in 2013, the Company has established a vehicle sourcing network in China’s lower-tier cities. The Company has developed two types of battery-swapping stations for compatible EVs and is operating one manufacturing factory in Zibo City, Shandong Province, China. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: http://ir.upincar.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

U Power Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@upincar.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

U POWER LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares) As of December 31, June 30, June 30, Notes 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,881 107,830 14,870 Restricted cash 1,027 1,027 142 Accounts receivable 5 1,617 655 90 Inventories 6 5,457 6,605 911 Advance to suppliers 7 6,993 17,413 2,401 Other current assets 8 33,917 37,744 5,205 Amount due from related parties 17 120 175 24 Total current assets 54,012 171,449 23,643 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 9 16,282 14,046 1,937 Intangible assets, net 10 286 236 33 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 15 19,250 16,819 2,319 Long-term investments 11 111,811 111,791 15,417 Refundable deposit for investment 12 80,183 74,877 10,326 Other non-current assets 30 24 3 Total non-current assets 227,842 217,793 30,035 Total assets 281,854 389,242 53,678 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of loan payables 16 6,500 6,500 896 Accounts payable 11,130 13,182 1,818 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14 33,735 30,430 4,196 Income tax payables 19 2,580 3,932 542 Advances from customers 3,258 4,913 678 Operating lease liabilities – current 15 1,696 1,271 175 Amount due to related parties 17 251 11,263 1,553 Total current liabilities 59,150 71,491 9,858 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities – non-current 15 4,789 4,361 601 Non-current portion of long-term borrowing 13 10,000 10,000 1,379 Non-current portion of loan payables 16 – – – Total non-current liabilities 14,789 14,361 1,980 Total liabilities 73,939 85,852 11,838 Commitments and contingencies 22 2,900 2,900 400 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares (US$0.0000001 par value;

500,000,000,000 shares authorized; 50,000,000 and

52,500,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively) – – – Additional paid-in capital 319,775 417,428 57,566 Accumulated deficit (153,838) (157,305) (21,693) Total U POWER LIMITED’s shareholders’ equity 165,937 260,123 35,873 Non-controlling interests 39,078 40,367 5,567 Total equity 205,015 300,490 41,440 Total liabilities and equity 281,854 389,242 53,678

* The shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization (Note 1).

U POWER LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data) For the six months ended June 30, Notes 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Product sales 2,634 – – Sourcing services 1,300 1,435 198 Battery-swapping services 343 461 64 Total net revenues

4,277 1,896 262 Cost of revenues (2,748) (597) (82) Gross profit

1,529 1,299 180 Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing expenses (866) (1,012) (140) General and administrative expenses (11,525) (16,792) (2,316) Research and development expenses (2,810) (1,941) (268) Expected credit losses – (2,086) (288) Total operating expenses (15,201) (21,831) (3,012) Operating loss

(13,672) (20,532) (2,832) Interest income 1,196 31 4 Interest expenses (239) (497) (69) Other income 10 16,145 2,226 Other expenses (276) (981) (135) Loss before income taxes

(12,981) (5,834) (806) Income tax expenses 19 (5) (1,344) (185) Net loss

(12,986) (7,178) (991) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (2,029) (3,711) (512) Net loss attributable to the Company’s shareholders

and total comprehensive loss

(10,957) (3,467) (479) Loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of

the Company’s shareholders * Basic and diluted 21 (0.22) (0.07) (0.01) Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and

diluted loss per share *

Basic and diluted 50,000,000 50,416,667 50,416,667

* The shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization (Note 1).

U POWER LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares) For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss (12,986) (7,178) (991) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 850 1,320 182 Amortization of right-of-use assets 6,521 2,762 381 Loss on termination of right-of-use assets – – – Expected credit losses – 2086 288 Impairment of inventory – – – Share of loss in equity method investee – – – Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivables (2,913) 933 129 Inventories (1,513) (1,149) (158) Advance to suppliers 36,101 (10,853) (1,497) Other current assets (3,392) (5,452) (752) Amount due from related parties 139 (55) (8) Other non-current assets 45 – – Accounts payables 2,220 2,053 283 Accrued expenses and other payables 2,104 (3,304) (456) Income tax payables – 1,351 186 Advance from customers (34,291) 1,655 228 Amount due to related parties 1,021 11,012 1,519 Operating lease liabilities (6,049) (1,184) (163) Net cash used in operating activities (12,143) (6,003) (829) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (862) 972 134 Purchases of intangible assets (12) – – Loans provided to third parties (914) – – Loans repayments from third parties 1,653 5,307 732 Loans provided to related parties (1) – – Loans repayments from related parties – – – (Payment for) Return of long-term investments (1,750) 20 3 Net cash used in (provided by) investing activities (1,886) 6,299 869 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Capital contribution by non-controlling shareholders 1 5,000 690 Loans received from a third party 1,101 – – Loans received from long-term bank borrowing – – – Proceeds from issuance of loan payable – – – Capital contribution from issurance of ordinary shares – 97,653 13,467 Repayments of long-term bank borrowing – – – Repayments of loan payable – – – Net cash provided by financing activities 1,102 102,653 14,157 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,927) 102,949 14,197 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 25,687 5,908 815 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 12,760 108,857 15,012 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease

liabilities – 331 46 Derecognition of right-of use-assets – – – Derecognition of lease liabilities – – –

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-power-limited-reports-first-half-of-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-301950495.html

SOURCE U Power Limited

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

