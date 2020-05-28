U.S. Accuses Russian Military Hackers of Attack on Email Servers

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

Since before the 2018 midterm elections, the National Security Agency and its sister agency, United States Cyber Command, have stepped up efforts to identify and deter Russian interference. They have taken down internet networks used to spread divisive messages, warned the people behind troll farms against spreading disinformation and carried out other undisclosed operations. They also began an operation to put malware in the Russian electrical grid, as a warning about what kind of retaliation could happen if Moscow tried to attack the American grid.