U.S. Based Electric Scooter company GOTRAX featured at Target and adds more wholesalers in time for holiday season

GOTRAX has added 130 dealers and new B2B partners likes Target and Best Buy to their partnerships to distribute electric scooters and bike to the U.S.

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GOTRAX is now features and exclusive APEX Pro in all Target stores. The Apex Pro Available at a special price of $349.

Additionally the GOTRAX dealer program is expanding, and quickly. There are now over 130 dealer locations across the US, and has just opened up spots for more dealers before the holiday season. GOTRAX will be offering special dealer pricing on select products from both the adult rideable and kids catalogues for holiday. Information can be requested from [email protected]

Don’t miss out on your chance to claim inventory before this holiday season of the best selling electric scooters!

GOTRAX is continuing its commitment to providing affordable, eco-friendly products that push the limits of transportation.

Apply to be a GOTRAX dealer here.

Started in 2017, the Dallas based company has been producing premium electric rideables, specializing in solutions for daily commuting and transportation.

